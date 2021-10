The common European currency continues to depreciate against the dollar as the currency pair breached the support at 1.1535 in the late hours of yesterday’s trading session, although, at the time of writing, the breach is yet to be confirmed. A confirmed breach of the mentioned support would strengthen the negative sentiment and lead to further declines. Alternatively, if the support level of 1.1535 manages to resist the sellers’ pressure, then we would witness a range trading between 1.1535 and 1.1597 for a few more days. The data on the core CPI for the U.S. that is to be announced at 12:30 GMT today could lead to an increased volatility.

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO