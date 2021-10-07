CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild and cloudy through the weekend, drizzly for the mornings

By Eric Finkenbinder
abc27.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy mist or drizzle. Low 65. FRIDAY: Patchy morning drizzle and cloudy. Peeks of afternoon sun . High 75. SATURDAY: Cloudy and drizzly in the morning. Remaining cloudy. High 70. Peeks of sunshine broke up the monotony of thick cloud cover this afternoon and high temperatures quickly...

www.abc27.com

abc27.com

Big warm-up on tap through the end of the week, showers to kick off the weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Peeks of Sun, Warmer. Hi 77. TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Fog & Drizzle. Lo 58. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 78. Yesterday was our eighth straight day with overcast skies! Clouds will remain stubborn early today with more mist, drizzle, and fog on tap. So it will be another gray morning across Central PA! This persistent pattern of east flow finally breaks later today as high pressure to our north moves away. This will turn our flow more southwesterly, finally helping to bring us drier air aloft. This will also allow temperatures to really take off with upper 70s expected this afternoon and highs near 80° tomorrow. And if that isn’t warm enough for you, highs should make it to near-record levels on Friday. Low 80s appear likely! Some showers could develop by Friday evening, but this isn’t a given yet. Most of the week will stay dry, other than some drizzle in the morning.
