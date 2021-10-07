Mild and cloudy through the weekend, drizzly for the mornings

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Peeks of Sun, Warmer. Hi 77. TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Fog & Drizzle. Lo 58. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 78. Yesterday was our eighth straight day with overcast skies! Clouds will remain stubborn early today with more mist, drizzle, and fog on tap. So it will be another gray morning across Central PA! This persistent pattern of east flow finally breaks later today as high pressure to our north moves away. This will turn our flow more southwesterly, finally helping to bring us drier air aloft. This will also allow temperatures to really take off with upper 70s expected this afternoon and highs near 80° tomorrow. And if that isn’t warm enough for you, highs should make it to near-record levels on Friday. Low 80s appear likely! Some showers could develop by Friday evening, but this isn’t a given yet. Most of the week will stay dry, other than some drizzle in the morning.
