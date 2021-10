What is an e-bike? How does an e-bike work? And which e-bike should you buy? We have the answers... There is no denying that electric bicycles are becoming more prominent in the UK, with sales figures more than doubling since the beginning of 2020. Whether it’s for the school run or the commute, they’re a fantastic tool to get people moving and for replacing journeys they might otherwise make in a car.

BICYCLES ・ 12 HOURS AGO