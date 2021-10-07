Forget the watercooler: Use these 5 tactics to collaborate creatively from anywhere

Collaboration has never been easy. And collaborating in a hybrid work environment is especially daunting. It requires us to tap into our creativity more than ever. Few people like to collaborate—at first. It feels like a pain and you may think to yourself, “I could do this sooo much faster by myself.” But there is an African proverb which states, “Alone faster, together further.” This is the crux of what we must keep in mind whenever we drag our feet around the idea of working through a process with others. When we don’t collaborate, we risk being myopic and burdened with the ailment I like to call “my-beautiful-baby-itis” which is falling in love with our own assumptions. When we do collaborate, we stand to gain fresh perspectives and multiple innovative solutions to a challenge.