Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The Geneva Motorshow has been canceled for the third year running. Why? You’ve probably guessed it: the pandemic and the resultant travel restrictions. However, the organizers also cited the chip crisis that has put pressure on OEM’s financials. Plans to host a spin-off show in Doha, Qatar, in late 2022 or 2023 appear to be unchanged, though it seems likely that the 2022 option could now be in doubt.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO