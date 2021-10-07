CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Russian gas transit via Ukraine falls in Jan-Sept 2021 - operator

 6 days ago

(Adds background, detail)

KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The volume of Russian gas transported to Europe via Ukraine fell to 32.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the period from January to September 2021 from 39.5 bcm a year earlier, Ukraine’s state-run gas transit operator said on Thursday.

It attributed the decline to a drop in shipments by Russian energy giant Gazprom, which has been at the centre of a dispute over whether it could do more to curb a huge gas price surge that has raised fears of a winter fuel crisis in Europe.

European politicians say Russia is using the price spike as leverage in a dispute over the Gazprom-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Under the terms of its current ship-or-pay deal with Ukraine, Gapzrom must book a minimum transit capacity for its gas, to which it can then add additional volumes. This year it has declined to do so.

“As a result, the average daily volume of Russian gas transported through Ukraine (in September) fell to 109 million cubic meters (mcm) - to the minimum amount, according to the current transit agreement,” the transit company said.

Gas transit via Ukraine averaged 124 mcm a day between April and August. The operator has said the record rise in gas prices at European gas hubs was the result of a decrease in transit.

“Gazprom is not interested in increasing supplies. Even the firm 15 mcm were not booked for September and October,” its head Sergiy Makogon said in a statement.

The transit operator said Ukraine’s gas system is operating at less than a third of capacity and that the idle capacity, which is twice that of Nord Stream 2, could be used to increase gas supplies to Europe.

Makogon said on Wednesday Ukraine wants a guarantee that it will receive 45 bcm of gas in transit through its territory each year to make sure Russia cannot use energy as a weapon against Ukraine and NATO countries.

This year, transit could decrease to around 40-45 bcm from around 56 bcm in 2020. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)

