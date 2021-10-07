'New beers, things to love': Smuttlabs in Dover to reopen after summer hibernation

DOVER — After a summer hiatus, Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen is gearing up to reopen its downtown location, serving up old and new favorites. In April, Smuttlabs announced it would take a summer hibernation, citing pandemic factors like the staffing shortage and the absence of outdoor seating making it too difficult to stay open throughout the summer. Following a soft reopening, Smuttlabs will have a grand reopening Friday, Oct. 15.