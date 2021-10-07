CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donnie Wahlberg on Britney: 'I hope she's happy'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg discusses the difficulties of fame as a solo artist and hopes Britney Spears gets to live her best life moving forward. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7d75117ca3784c3b8cb26f2f656d1229.

