Google Assistant will soon let you mute alarms or answer calls without saying 'Hey Google' on phones
You can do a lot using Google Assistant on your phone or smart display with nothing but your voice. However, saying "Hey Google" for doing every simple thing can get annoying very fast. In April, we discovered that Google was working on fixing this with a "Quick phrases" feature in Assistant that would let you skip saying the obligatory hotword for basic tasks. More details about this feature have since emerged, and now, 9to5Google has managed spot how exactly Quick phrases will work on mobile initially.www.androidpolice.com
