BOSTON (CBS) – When Zack Hample settled into his seat for Game 4 of the ALDS between the Red Sox & Rays Monday night, he liked his chances of snagging a baseball. “These seats that I was in at Fenway last night – dead center. So, I knew that lefties or righties could both hit balls there,” he told WBZ-TV in Boston. So, it was both a surprise and not a surprise at all when he caught not one, but two home run balls during the game. Zack Hample (WBZ-TV) “I have them right here. This is the one that Rafael Devers hit in...

