History Column: Americans overwhelm British at Saratoga

It is a cold, cloudless morning along the banks of the Hudson River near Saratoga and British Gen. John Burgoyne orders 1,500 British and German reconnaissance troops to advance toward the American line. They are spotted by an American scout and so Gen. Horatio Gates – commander of the American army – issues orders to Col. Dan Morgan and his 500 Virginia sharpshooters: “Colonel, begin the game.” The second Battle of Saratoga has begun.