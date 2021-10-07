Flood Warning issued for Boone, Hendricks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boone; Hendricks FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN HENDRICKS COUNTIES At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain has fallen across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rain has come to an end but the flooding threat will continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainfield, Brownsburg, Avon, Pittsboro, Jamestown, Lizton and Advance.