Brett Phillips, ‘basically a 12-year-old,’ brings his joy back to baseball’s playoffs

By Dave Sheinin
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The laugh typically begins as a normal one — a throaty, hearty “ha ha ha” — but suddenly, as if seized by gravity, it descends into Brett Phillips’s chest, and that’s where it gets trapped. Unable to breathe, Phillips doubles over, his face frozen into an open-mouthed expression that seems closer to distress than hilarity. Finally, after an interminable, silent pause that occasionally prompts a concerned stranger to rush over to perform the Heimlich maneuver, he inhales with a loud, gasping honk.

