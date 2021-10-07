Legislator’s gun manufacturing proposal serves only to drive 550 Smith & Wesson jobs out of Springfield (Editorial)

State Rep. Bud L. Williams has been a Springfield City Council member and a state legislator, and for a time, he did both at once. That apparently didn’t satisfy Williams, who took on the role of national lawmaker, a job for which he has not been elected. Along with other state legislators claiming a bigger stage than is theirs, they proposed a bill that would ban Smith & Wesson from making assault-style weapons and certain handguns in Massachusetts — causing the gun manufacturer to announce it would move its headquarters and 550 of 1,550 jobs to Tennessee, after 169 years in this state.