CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers signed a pair of players on Wednesday afternoon, bringing their total back to the training camp maximum of 20. Veteran big man Ed Davis received a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. A source tells cleveland.com that coach J.B. Bickerstaff pushed for the acquisition of the 32-year-old Davis, known around the league as one of the best locker-room guys and mentors. How long Davis remains on the roster is uncertain, but he’s expected to fill the last spot to start the year, giving the Cavaliers more frontcourt depth -- and another trusted voice who can help guide this young roster.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO