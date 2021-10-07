CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: The most rain over the next week comes Friday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEN7t_0cJp5zOg00

We’ve been stair-stepping rain coverage up over the past few afternoons and Thursday continues that pattern.

There’s a disorganized front in the Gulf of Mexico and another disorganized system northeast of us that teamed up to increase our rain coverage. That continues Friday.

Over half of Southwest Florida (60%) will get rain at some point Friday. The rain should start a little earlier than we’d normally see because of the unsettled weather pattern over the region.

Be that as it may, we’ll still likely get to near 90º with the help of some morning and midday sunshine before the rain and storms develop.

Tracking the Tropics:

The only thing to track in the tropics over the next five days is the aforementioned disorganized tropical wave.

It’s near the Carolina coast with a low chance of development over the next few days. Nothing threatens Southwest Florida and that’s how we like it!

