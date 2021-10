The good news for the people of Cleveland’s Ward 4 is that they have only one direction to go when selecting their new council person in the Nov. 2 election: Up. Their choice is between Erick B. Walker, 52, the senior clerk for government documents at the Cleveland Public Library, and Deborah A. Gray, 66, a Democratic precinct committeewoman who operates her own fashion business and also works as a Cleveland Public Library page.

