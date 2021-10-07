I Know That Face | Tony Todd
For over 30 years, Tony Todd has been thrilling all kinds of audiences in a variety of roles and as part of our special October horror series, we’re covering the career of the Candyman himself. Beginning in Oliver Stone’s Platoon, the classically trained Todd soon landed two of the most iconic roles in horror cinema. In the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead, he played the role of Ben in a spin on George A. Romero’s classic. Just two years later, he then appeared as the titular character in Bernard Rose’s Candyman – a role he would reprise across all its sequels. Though perhaps best known in some quarters for his roles in several Star Trek TV shows, Todd also played mortician William Bludworth in the Final Destination series, Rev. Zombie in the Hatchet franchise and Augustus D. Cole in The X-Files episode ‘Sleepless’.headstuff.org
