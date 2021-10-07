CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Know That Face | Tony Todd

By Stephen Porzio
headstuff.org
 7 days ago

For over 30 years, Tony Todd has been thrilling all kinds of audiences in a variety of roles and as part of our special October horror series, we’re covering the career of the Candyman himself. Beginning in Oliver Stone’s Platoon, the classically trained Todd soon landed two of the most iconic roles in horror cinema. In the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead, he played the role of Ben in a spin on George A. Romero’s classic. Just two years later, he then appeared as the titular character in Bernard Rose’s Candyman – a role he would reprise across all its sequels. Though perhaps best known in some quarters for his roles in several Star Trek TV shows, Todd also played mortician William Bludworth in the Final Destination series, Rev. Zombie in the Hatchet franchise and Augustus D. Cole in The X-Files episode ‘Sleepless’.

headstuff.org

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George A. Romero
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Oliver Stone
talesbuzz.com

Scariest movies on Netflix (October 2021)

If you’re craving a scary movie, there’s no shortage of options on Netflix. Netflix has made a ton of original horror movies, and some of them match up well with even theatrical movie releases. On top of all the original horror movies, Netflix also has a vast catalog of horror...
MOVIES
NME

Watch Michael Myers unmasked in final ‘Halloween Kills’ trailer

The final trailer Halloween Kills has been shared, the latest in a comeback series of films from the popular horror franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the movie. She is set to face off against notorious serial killer Michael Myers with the help of her onscreen daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Velvet Underground’ Director Todd Haynes on Appeasing Fans and Film Lovers: ‘I’m Playing to Two Extreme Worlds’

“The Velvet Underground” director Todd Haynes, who is at the Zurich Film Festival presenting his latest feature, a documentary about the 1970s band, as well as hosting a masterclass, spoke about the difficulty of appeasing both traditional film lovers and the group’s hard-core fans in an interview with Peter Debruge at the Variety Lounge in Zurich.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That Face#Star Trek Tv#Hatchet#Charline#Iknowthatface
Paste Magazine

Corky Romano at 20 and the Death of the SNL Star Vehicle

Jason Sudeikis just finished up the second season of his acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, for which he won an Emmy, and he’s returning to host Saturday Night Live, his old stomping ground, later in October. He also has a movie out this month. 20 or maybe even ten years ago, a movie Sudeikis shot in the wake of Ted Lasso’s first season, premiering at the end of Ted Lasso’s second season, would be a big comedy vehicle designed to capitalize on his recent success. It’s not as if Sudeikis is an unknown quantity in movies; he’s starred in several hit comedies like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses. But his October movie, debuting in a few theaters and on streaming, is a small one, a noir-ish crime drama called South of Heaven. Maybe this is because Sudeikis wants to stretch his acting muscles with something vastly different in tone from Ted Lasso, SNL or Horrible Bosses. Or maybe this is because comedy vehicles for Saturday Night Live stars, even some of the most popular ones, barely exist anymore.
MOVIES
