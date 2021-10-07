CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Cards 3-1 in wild-card

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the NL wild-card game. The 106-win Dodgers advanced to the best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco. The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland and stole second. Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, who sent a 2-1 pitch into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers from the sellout crowd.

