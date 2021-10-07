‘P&T Knitwear’ Indie Bookstore Joins Hotel Indigo Retail on Orchard Street

A new indie bookstore and cafe is on the way to the Lower East Side. The retail vacancy at 180 Orchard Street has been snatched up by P&T Knitwear, and plans to open early next year. The owner is venture capitalist and philanthropist Bradley Tusk – founder of the Gotham Book Prize. He’s partnered with Julie Wernersbach, a bookseller touting some 15 years’ experience, to get the venture up and running.