FIFA, whose name has become synonymous with video game soccer over the past two decades, may no longer headline EA Sports’ globally dominant franchise. Cam Weber, EA Sports’ general manager and top executive, said Thursday in a note to players that the label is “exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO