United Way and Anonymous Donor Fund Helping Harvest Project to Expand Fresh Food Distribution
Hunger needs continue to climb, challenging Helping Harvest to meet higher demand while also providing fresh foods to boost healthier eating. Thanks to a United Way Impact Grant, combined with a matching gift from an anonymous donor, Helping Harvest has met its fundraising goal and can complete the building of two on-site storage units that will increase refrigeration and freezer capacity and expand fresh food distribution.www.bctv.org
