Faced with losing their jobs, even the most hesitant are getting vaccinated

By Andrea Hsu
 6 days ago
Margaret Applegate (in yellow scarf), a United Airlines customer service agent, is accompanied by Lori Augustine, vice president of United's San Francisco hub, as Applegate gets a COVID-19 vaccine in September, ahead of United's mandated deadline. Sam Almira/United Airlines

In the quest to get more Americans vaccinated, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Vaccine mandates work.

Nowhere is that more apparent than at United Airlines.

On Aug. 6, United became the first U.S. airline to tell its workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they wanted to keep their jobs.

The announcement was deeply unsettling for Margaret Applegate, a San Francisco-based customer service agent with United for 29 years. She was proud of how United had handled the pandemic up until then — the lengths the airline had gone to keep workers and customers safe, even partnering with Clorox on cleaning and disinfecting.

Now, she no longer felt so proud.

Applegate, who is 57, had not gotten vaccinated. Like many people, she was scared. She'd heard from friends in the U.S. and abroad about bad reactions to the shots, and she was worried the vaccine could exacerbate her heart condition.

She was also uneasy with how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines had been developed and authorized for use.

"I thought that was a little bit too rushed. It just felt too rushed," she says.

Still, she wrestled with what to do. She was troubled by the death of a coworker from COVID-19 and the diminished health of another coworker who'd been hospitalized with the virus and survived. She recognized the vaccine mandate as her company's final push to keep employees safe.

Deciding to get vaccinated involves getting the opinions of people you trust

With United's deadline approaching, Applegate finally settled on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She reasoned that the technology behind the J&J shot was more established than the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Even then, she remained highly conflicted. She spoke with her doctor and her children, one of whom is a cancer researcher. The day before her appointment, Applegate connected with Lori Augustine, a former customer service agent who rose through the ranks to become a vice president at United. Though they are roughly the same age, Applegate thinks of her as motherly, someone whose opinion she trusts.

Sensing Applegate's lingering hesitation about the vaccine, Augustine did what a mother would do. She offered to take her to the appointment.

"When she offered, I could not really say no," says Applegate. "She genuinely cared."

The next day, with Augustine at her side, Applegate became one of the 99.5% of United employees who have gotten vaccinated, not counting the roughly 2,000 who have applied for religious or medical exemptions.

Across industries, vaccine mandates are delivering results

Elsewhere, other employers also report success with mandates. Tyson Foods, New York City schools, major hospital systems in Maine and the NBA are among those with vaccination rates topping 90%.

After being denied a religious exemption, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins reluctantly went for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The only options [were] to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA," said Wiggins at a press conference, sharing that it was a tough decision. "Hopefully, it works out in the long run, and in 10 years, I'm still healthy."

Even in places where there is not yet a vaccine mandate, just the anticipation of one seems to be having an effect.

Andre Bastian works as a federal contractor, guarding a prominent government building in Washington, D.C. After a slow start and a lot of opposition, almost all of his coworkers are now vaccinated. Under President Biden's executive order, federal contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

"What it really comes down to is money," says Bastian, a former Marine, noting that private security pays well, leading even the most skeptical to "just bite the bullet and do it."

At United, Margaret Applegate is relieved to have the decision behind her. She wasn't ready to quit her job. She is loved by customers, who give her rave reviews. She, in turn, loves the challenge.

"I was planning on still going strong, maybe even at 70 if I can," she says.

Marietta Daily Journal

Nearly 600 United Airlines employees losing their jobs after refusing to get vaccinated; company says vaccination rate at 99%

More than 99% of United Airlines’ U.S.-based employees who did not seek a religious or medical exemption from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate got the shots, while 593 who refused to comply will lose their jobs. Chicago-based United shared the results of compliance with its vaccine requirement Tuesday, its deadline...
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
Vanity Fair

Turns Out Most Americans Will Get the COVID-19 Vaccine to Keep Their Job

Sometimes, the simplest solution is the most effective. After months of advertising campaigns, lottery entries, gimmicky incentives, and outright pleas for Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, the White House, local governments, and businesses finally started getting tough, with vaccine mandates from Joe Biden, local leaders, and corporations taking effect across the country. And wouldn’t you know it, requiring people to get vaxxed to work, attend school, and participate in other hallmarks of pre-pandemic life might be working better than promising them a free beer.
LOTTERY
Watauga Democrat

Hospital workers willing to lose their jobs instead of getting vaccine

CNN's Elle Reeve talks to healthcare workers about vaccine mandates in the industry and what the means at their hospitals. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
HEALTH
KHQ Right Now

Poll: Majority of Americans think those refusing vaccine should not lose job

(The Center Square) – New polling on President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate shows the majority of Americans do not think unvaccinated workers should lose their jobs. Convention of States Action released the poll Wednesday, which reports that 65% of surveyed voters “do not believe Americans should lose their jobs...
HEALTH
Slate

It Sure Seems Like a Lot of People Are Choosing to Get Vaccinated Rather Than Lose Their Job

Novant Health, a large hospital system in North Carolina, announced on Monday that it had been forced to fire just 175 employees after they refused to go along with its new policy requiring staffers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. By any objective measure, this should have been an encouraging success story about an employer successfully nudging its workforce to make a responsible decision. Novant told the Washington Post that 99 percent of its 35,000-strong staff had been inoculated. The week before, it had suspended 375 holdouts, but most of them ultimately chose to get their shots and keep their jobs.
HEALTH
KPEL 96.5

VATICAN: Get Vaccinated, Tested, or Lose Pay

The Vatican recently issued a vaccine mandate that requires employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, submit to regular testing, or lose pay. According to the Washington Post, the new mandate will require everyone in the Vatican's City/State to be vaccinated by October 1st or agree to frequent, regular testing. Failure to do so will result in the Vatican considering the non-conforming employee to be "unjustly absent", resulting in loss of pay/compensation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GovExec.com

Most Vaccine-Hesitant People Remain Willing to Change Their Minds

As long and difficult as this pandemic has been, I remain overwhelmingly grateful for the remarkable progress being made, including the hard work of so many people to develop rapidly and then deploy multiple life-saving vaccines. And yet, grave concerns remain that vaccine hesitancy—the reluctance of certain individuals and groups to get themselves and their children vaccinated—could cause this pandemic to go on much longer than it should.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mother Jones

The Vaccine Mandates Are Working and People Are Mostly Keeping Their Jobs

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Everyone has seen the dire headlines that basically boil down to workers refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and getting fired. “NY hospitals remove hordes of anti-vax workers who defied mandate” read one dramatic headline from the New York Post. But all the interest surrounding the very small percentage of people who’d rather be out of work than protect themselves from an infectious and potentially deadly disease obscures an important detail: The vaccine mandates are working, which means that people are getting vaccinated and staying employed. But, as we have learned, for many people the facts don’t really matter very much when it comes to most things COVID-related.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTTS

Former KY3 Reporter Loses Job Over Vaccine Mandate

Former KY3 reporter Linda Simmons says she lost her job last week for not complying with a vaccine mandate with her employer, Gray Television. Simmons, who spent almost 14 years with KY3, was denied a religious exemption. She says she was shocked when the company decided not to grant her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Washington Examiner

OSHA cannot constitutionally coerce people into vaccinations

President Joe Biden says he will have federal regulators make employers require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or else they'll have to pay for continuous testing of the unvaccinated. That plan raises a serious constitutional problem: The federal government lacks the power to coerce people into vaccinations. The Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
