Howard Wilson Skinner Jr., 92

Howard Wilson Skinner, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Sayre, PA after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 92 years old. Howard was born on March 8, 1929, in Sayre, PA to Howard Wilson Skinner Sr. and Elizabeth (Williams) Skinner. A lifelong area resident, Howard graduated from Waverly High School in 1947. Shortly after graduating high school Howard enlisted in the military, proudly serving his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Air Force, he enrolled and graduated from Elmira College, Elmira NY earning a degree in business administration and began a long and successful career in banking.