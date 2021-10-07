CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sayre, PA

Howard Wilson Skinner Jr., 92

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 6 days ago

Howard Wilson Skinner, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Sayre, PA after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 92 years old. Howard was born on March 8, 1929, in Sayre, PA to Howard Wilson Skinner Sr. and Elizabeth (Williams) Skinner. A lifelong area resident, Howard graduated from Waverly High School in 1947. Shortly after graduating high school Howard enlisted in the military, proudly serving his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Air Force, he enrolled and graduated from Elmira College, Elmira NY earning a degree in business administration and began a long and successful career in banking.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sayre, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Waverly, PA
City
Exton, PA
State
Ohio State
City
Wellsboro, PA
City
Milan, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
Sayre, PA
Obituaries
City
Howard, PA
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Wilson#Automobile#Elmira College#Waverly High School#The Air Force#Elmira Ny#Dixieland

Comments / 0

Community Policy