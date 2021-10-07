CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling steadies as interest hike expectations lend support

By Joice Alves
Reuters
 6 days ago

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied versus the dollar and euro on Thursday with the prospects of a Bank of England rate hike reduced downside potential for the currency, analysts said.

Sterling has erased all of its strong 2021 gains as concerns weighed about British economic growth and rising inflation, as the country grapples with a fuel crisis.

The British currency was flat versus the dollar at $1.3584 at 0838 GMT., after marching on Wednesday towards a December 2020 low touched last week amid a sharp rise in energy prices.

Improved global risk sentiment on Thursday with oil prices bouncing back from multi-year lows and European stocks in positive territory, lent some support to the pound.

But analysts said in separate notes to clients that the prospect of interest rate hike in Britain was what was preventing the pound from sliding further.

“Prospects of higher rates in the UK are probably reducing the downside potential for GBP-USD,” UniCredit Research analysts said. “Although EUR-GBP attempts to slip below 0.85 are quite episodic”.

The pound edged 0.1% lower versus the euro to 85.16 pence, after jumping to a mid-August high of 84.95 pence in the previous session.

Markets currently price a roughly 90% probability of a 15 basis point rate rise in December and two hikes by June 2022.

In the meantime, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed that British house prices rose by the most in almost 15 years in September ahead of the end of a tax break for house buyers and they were expected to continue their climb to new record high levels. [nL8N2R314D (Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Related
investing.com

Sterling shrugs off weaker-than-expected UK GDP, higher U.S. inflation

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Wednesday as traders shrugged off data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth in Britain and rising U.S. consumer prices, and focused on bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates. Britain's economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller than it...
BUSINESS
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Of England#Currency#Sterling#British#European#Unicredit Research#Halifax
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Chile sharply hikes interest rate as inflation heats up

SANTIAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank sharply hiked the country’s benchmark interest rate to 2.75% on Wednesday from 1.5% previously, as the Andean country’s economy rebounds strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and the government grapples with high inflation. The move, which was far higher than projections by traders...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady around 1.3650 amid a mixed market sentiment

GBP/USD steady around 1.3650 amid a mixed market sentiment. GBP/USD climbs around this week’s tops 1.3670’s area, on broad US dollar selling pressure. Inflationary pressures threaten to derail the economic recovery. UK GDP for August increased by 6.9%, better than expected. US CPI rose to 5.4%, the highest gain since 2008. During the New York session, the British pound advances almost half percent, trading at 1.3651 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is mixed, as US equity indexes seesaw between gains and losses.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Up, Steadies as Fed Taper Expectations Widen

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, after trading flat as the Asian session opened. The dollar also inched upwards over wide expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering in November 2021. Gold futures edged up 0.16% to $1,758.55 by 11:36 PM ET (3:36...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Strong Jobs Report Keep Alive Rate Hike Expectations

- But warnings that wage hikes limited to specific sectors. The latest UK labour market data suggest the UK is all but likely to avoid a major increase in unemployment following the ending of the government's furlough scheme in September, paving the way for a Bank of England interest rate hike.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Upside Limited by Growing Expectations for a 2022 Rate Hike at the ECB

- GBP/EUR upside dented by ECB rate hike expectations. Image © European Union - European Parliament, Reproduced Under CC Licensing. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1666-1.1713. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Bank of England looks poised to raise interest rates...
CURRENCIES
spglobal.com

Austrian banks Erste, Raiffeisen to benefit from Czech interest rate hike

Erste Group Bank AG and Raiffeisen Bank International AG stand to receive a boost from the recent interest rate hike in the Czech Republic, a key foreign market for Austria's two largest banking groups, analysts said. The Czech central bank on Sept. 30 upped its two-week repo rate by 75...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at highest in nearly a week

Gold futures climbed on Tuesday to mark their highest settlement in almost a week after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum and slightly lowered its economic growth outlook for this year. "Any data indicating economic slowdowns, including the IMF's latest update, are generally good for gold in that they imply further easy-money policies from central banks," said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter. "That said, most of the IMF's downgrade was due to low-income developing countries, which aren't generally big demand sources for gold," he said. "In short, while the news is helping gold today somewhat, it shouldn't imply much of an effect on demand going forward." December gold climbed by $3.60, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,759.30 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their highest finish since Oct. 6, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

