Over the next year, the majority of hiring managers in the tech space "plan to increase their use of freelancers," according to a new Upwork report. More than a year after the onset of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic continues to redefine the new normal of work, but its imprint could reshape the way companies fill positions for years to come. On Wednesday, Upwork released its Future Workforce Pulse Report, highlighting how the coronavirus pandemic has transformed hiring, management practices and the way companies leverage freelance talent across sectors.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO