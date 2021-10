You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Healthtech startup ConnectedH, a one-stop solution for diagnostics centers—on Wednesday announced to have raised $2.3 million in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India. The funding round also saw participation from Anicut Capital and other angel investors like Kunal Shah (CRED), Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini (Unacademy), Farid Ahsan (Sharechat), Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Mars Shot Ventures, and others. Existing investors First Cheque and Point One Capital also participated in the round.

