CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

By James Newbold
Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has a roll of honour that would be the envy of many major manufacturers. Twice a winner of the Spa 24 Hours, the BMW M6 GT3 has conquered the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the Macau FIA GT World Cup, and been a serial winner in the Nurburgring Langstrecken Serie (NLS, formerly VLN). One of four cars to win a race in the first season of the DTM's new era in 2021, it stands a good chance of winning two major titles in its swansong season, five years after its 2016 introduction.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Alpina's 600-HP BMW X7 Is Getting Big Changes

BMW is reportedly working on a new X8 M monster SUV with a hybrid powertrain producing at least 750 horsepower, but the Bavarian automaker has never built a high-performance X7 M. Enter the BMW Alpina XB7. Introduced last year, the Alpina XB7 is the next best thing to a BMW X7 and is officially endorsed by BMW.
CARS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton nearly caused ‘disaster’ at Turkish Grand Prix, Ross Brawn claims

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has said Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to Mercedes’ strategy at the Turkish Grand Prix almost caused a “disaster”.Hamilton started 11th on the grid on Sunday due to an engine penalty but had climbed up to third, before his team called him in for a pit stop late in the race. The seven-time champion questioned the tactic and remained out a while longer but ultimately relented.Upon emerging from the pit lane, Hamilton had lost two places and ended up coming fifth, surrendering his title lead to rival Max Verstappen, who finished second in Istanbul.Hamilton’s frustration...
MOTORSPORTS
Tennessee Tribune

2021 BMW M440i Convertible

The new 2021 BMW M440i Convertible is a top-level convertible that’s designed especially for those who want to pack a punch and make a statement. It’s the ultimate driving machine. The latest version features an enhanced engine, brakes, and more engineered by BMW M – with additional style upgrades, too.It’s a definitive sports convertible that’s sophisticated and distinctive: the BMW 4 Series Convertible is as sleek as they come, from the impactful kidney grille and stretched silhouette to the tailored noise-reducing soft top. The kidney grille features an intricate mesh design, complimenting the iconic quad headlights and aerodynamic air inlets. The L-shaped taillights, rear diffuser, and dual exhaust tailpipes give the 4 Convertible a rear that’ll make you look twice. Advanced engine technology, performance enhancements and stylish standard body kits, and even more design options makes this performance convertible stand out.
CARS
arcamax.com

2022 BMW Mini Cooper

What does the Mini Cooper have that the VW Beetle lacked?. The question arises because the Mini is still here while the Beetle isn't. The resurrected icon was initially very popular when VW brought it back in the late '90s but became less so after it was significantly restyled in 2010 -- made to look sleeker and more aggressive.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa 24 Hours#Bmw M6#Race#Vln#Dtm
MotorBiscuit

The Best Mods For a BMW 335i

When BMW unleashed the 335i upon the world, tuning companies embraced it with warm, open arms. It was almost-M performance for less money and kept an inline-six where the M3 adopted a V8. While the 335i made 300 horsepower from its N54 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six, it wasn’t the fastest car on the road. It hit 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and was electronically limited to 155 mph. This means the car was overbuilt and had plenty of room to improve. These are some of the best mods you can do, relatively inexpensively, for massive payouts, and what model year to buy.
CARS
Autoweek.com

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 Is BMW’s First Purpose-Built EV

The 2022 iX xDrive50 is the first of many purpose-built new EVs from BMW. The iX xDrive50 has two electric motors, one in front and the other in the rear, and offers 516 hp and a 300-mile range. The SUV will arrive here in March, followed next by the i4...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test

John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of innovation and racing, said the updates to the Next Gen chassis will be primarily made to its front and rear clips – all of which can be retrofit into an existing clip. There will also be changes to suspension parts. Probst said teams...
NFL
moneyweek.com

BMW iX – a big, comfy home on wheels

BMW’s design choices raised eyebrows when the company unveiled its new flagship electric car. Online, people called the iX a “Bugs Bunny look-a-like” and an alien, and asked for bleach for their eyes. But it’s a shame that its exterior is hogging the attention, says Shane O’Donoghue in The Sunday Times, “because underneath is a cutting-edge electric SUV that previews the technology that will underpin the next generation of BMWs”.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider

Gotz overcame a 22-point deficit to become the 2021 DTM champion last weekend, but only after Mercedes instructed long-time race leader Lucas Auer and Philip Ellis to let the German driver come through and win the race. Auer had been running 12 seconds clear of HRT driver Gotz and was...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022

The Australian enduro has been given a March 20 date for 2022, six weeks later than its traditional calendar slot on the first weekend of February. IGTC boss Stephane Ratel said on the announcement of the date during his eponymous organisation's annual press conference at the Barcelona GT World Challenge Europe round on Sunday: "It is later than usual, but it should give teams more time to prepare and, of course, the travel situation it is improving in Australia.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Most WTCR: Michelisz and Girolami share the spoils

BRC Hyundai ace and 2019 WTCR champion Michelisz took the lead in the second race after fastest qualifier Mikel Azcona was forced to control a big slide on cold rear Goodyears out of Turn 1 in his Zengo Motorsport Cupra Leon. Behind them the tight first corner was the scene...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Spa victory lifts Kristoffersson into World Rallycross title fight

Kristoffersson had to give second best to a resurgent Kevin Abbring in the Intermediate Classification, as the Renault Megane campaigner recovered from a first corner incident on Saturday afternoon to set the fastest time in Q4 and finish at the head of the qualifying order. But, while Abbring won the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

The Australian had a disappointing time in qualifying, as a lack of confidence on soft tyres in the damp but drying conditions resulted in him getting knocked out of Q1. Having originally been set to start from 15th on the grid, McLaren evaluated overnight whether or not it would be beneficial to add a fresh Mercedes power unit to his pool.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

The Mercedes driver led from pole position in the damp conditions, and edged clear in front of Max Verstappen through the opening phase of the race before drivers switched to a second set of inters. Although he briefly lost the lead to Charles Leclerc, who stayed out longer on his...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Bottas held the lead at the start from Verstappen and he ran the front for the majority of the race but had to pass Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for victory in the closing stages, as Leclerc attempted to stay out on the intermediate tyres that he’d started on. Bottas won by...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton explains why Mercedes F1 tyre call left him 'frustrated'

The Mercedes driver had climbed up to third place from 11th on the grid, having taken a 10-place grid penalty coming into the race for an engine change, and was the last of the runners to make his sole pitstop for fresh intermediates on lap 50 – while Esteban Ocon was the only driver not to stop for the entire race.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

Turkington was drawn on pole position for the reversed grid, got the jump at the start, survived a restart following an early safety car and was never threatened en route to his milestone BTCC race win. The West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport crossed the line 4.096 seconds clear,...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

Lawson was the favourite for the 2021 drivers' title heading into the final race of the season at the Norisring on Sunday, and strengthened his chances of lifting the trophy by taking pole position in his AF Corse Ferrari. But the 19-year-old was hit by an opportunistic van der Linde...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Ingram, who charged from 11th on the grid to take the chequered flag in front, has been penalised one second for contact with Gordon Shedden as he took the lead. The penalty drops Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N to second position, with Shedden inheriting his second win of the day – and the second of his comeback season – in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Verstappen moved six points clear of Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ standings after finishing second in a damp Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park on Sunday. Hamilton entered the weekend with a two-point advantage, but was forced to start 11th on the grid after an engine penalty. He recovered to finish the race fifth, albeit after Mercedes opted to risk keeping him out longer on his first set of intermediates to try and finish even higher, leading to some frustration over the radio.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy