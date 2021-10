Twitch.tv, the largest online platform for livestreaming games and other content, has apparently been leaked in its entirety. As reported by VGC, an anonymous hacker has posted a large torrent on 4chan, reportedly containing a huge amount of information not intended for the public. While we've not seen any of this for ourselves, the leak apparently includes the site's source code, payout reports from 2019, the mobile, desktop, and console apps, an unreleased Steam competitor named Vapor, and much more.

