‘Squid Game’ gains popularity in China, despite Netflix not being available

By Carmen Chin
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean original Netflix series Squid Game has been gaining traction in China, despite the streaming platform being unavailable in the region. This is according to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, which claims that the show has garnered over 1.7billion mentions on Chinese social media platform Weibo as of October 4. The publication also notes that many unofficial costumes based on outfits from the show are also being sold by various online retailers.

