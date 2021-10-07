Donald A. “Don” Harris, 67, of 273 Bouse Road, Towanda, PA passed away Monday evening, October 4, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA following declining health. Don was born in Troy, PA on February 27, 1954, the son of the late Clay Harris and Florence Allen Harris. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1972. On April 27, 1974, Don married the former Sandra Tuttle at the Wysox Presbyterian Church. He was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA for 27 years and later operated his own pressure washing business in the area. He was a member of the Monroeton and Towanda Gun Clubs and the Haigh’s Pond Campground. Don enjoyed dirt track racing, hunting, and going to the casino. Don’s family includes his wife of 47 years, Sandra ‘Sandy” Harris, daughters, Deanna McKean and husband Chad of Asylum Township, Stacy Harris of Rome, son, Chad Roberts of Rome, grandchildren, Austin Saxer, Paige Crown, Brooklyne Roberts, and Winter Saxer, great grandson, Austin Joseph Harris Saxer, sisters, Marilyn Potter and husband Rick, Grace Brown and husband Jeff, Patricia Kline and husband Daniel, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.