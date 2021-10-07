Stages: Struthers returns in rare form in ‘Young Frankenstein’ in Ogunquit

Just in time for Halloween hijinks, Sally Struthers is back for her annual romp at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. Struthers, best-known for stints in “All In the Family” and “Gilmore Girls,” loves playing the Playhouse and does a show here each season. She stars alongside John Bolton in the outrageous “Young Frankenstein,” on-stage in the Leary Pavilion now through Oct. 31. The show brings down the curtain on the 2021 season that offered pandemic escape for all.