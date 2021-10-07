Trout fishing: As season ends, new regulations extend anglers' opportunities

The sun sets on New York’s current trout stream fishing regulations next week and with the implementation of the state’s new stream management plan, anglers will be allowed to stream fish for trout year-round, if they choose to do so. When the 2020 trout season closed last Oct. 15, with a few exceptions stream anglers could no longer target trout. The state’s new Trout Stream Management Plan has changed the way trout streams are now managed across the state, including fundamental changes to the trout stocking plan.