At The Athenaeum: Tracing the trail of the enslaved to Portsmouth

In the depths of the pandemic, a query from the Orkney archipelago off the coast of Scotland came to Athenaeum Research Librarian Carolyn Marvin. "It turns out artist Carolyn Dixon was interested in Robert Traill (1715-1785), who had owned considerable land in the islands before emigrating to America - specifically Portsmouth - where he married into the Whipple family and became a merchant of means in New Hampshire," Marvin said.