Extinct Ground Sloth – Mylodon darwinii – Likely Ate Meat With Its Veggies
New study reveals that Mylodon was an omnivore, unlike its strictly plant-eating relatives. A new study led by researchers at the American Museum of Natural History suggests that Mylodon—a ground sloth that lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago—was not a strict vegetarian like all of its living relatives. Based on a chemical analysis of amino acids (fundamental biological compounds that are the building blocks of proteins) preserved in sloth hair, the researchers uncovered evidence that this gigantic extinct sloth was an omnivore, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plant matter. The study, published today (October 7, 2021) in the journal Scientific Reports, contradicts previous assumptions in the field.scitechdaily.com
