Five things to do this weekend, including MAAM reopening and HONK! Fest

Spooktober is finally here! I really enjoy the sparks of inspiration I get from this month to decorate my home for the season with spooky decorations and fall candle scents. I also get inspired to explore new places because there are so many seasonal events that really call my attention. I hope this weekend’s picks call to you! This weekend’s roundup of events include a haunting storytelling experience in Salem, a couple of art exhibits, the return of a beloved music festival and more.