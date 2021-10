Study questions popular COVID test, proposes new marker of disease severity. Researchers from Skoltech, U.S. companies VirIntel and Argentys Informatics, and two Russian Academy of Sciences institutes have studied the immune response to COVID-19 in patients with different levels of disease severity. The team found that half of the patients without symptoms did not actually produce significant amounts of IgG antibodies of a kind targeted by many popular test kits. That said, nearly all patients produced another kind of antibodies, whose count was sometimes even higher in asymptomatic cases, leading the researchers to suggest the ratio between the two counts as an indicator of disease severity. The study was published in the journal Viruses.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO