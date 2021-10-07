CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

A Look into Visit Sarasota County's 40th Anniversary Celebration

By Britt Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Visit Sarasota County celebrated their 40th year as a destination market organization at the illustrious Art Ovation Hotel yesterday, which saw more than 130 people in attendance. Along with provided refreshments and mingling amongst various colleagues, VSC showed a historical video at the celebration highlighting the past 40 years in the county and how the organization has made its mark throughout the years. In what started as The Greater Sarasota Tourism Association, VSC has evolved over the decades, leading to a successful tourism bureau through 40 years of fun and engagement, with many years of success still to come. 2021 has been a year of milestones for Sarasota, as VSC shares their 40th Anniversary in the same year Sarasota County celebrates its 100th anniversary since its creation in 1921.

