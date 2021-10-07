CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Five hours of silence was torture': Facebook and WhatsApp are lifelines for some families

By Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
On Monday morning in Utah, Gabriel De Hora woke up to a WhatsApp message from his sister in Brazil that read, "Dad fainted and is on his way to the hospital with mom." Less than an hour later, WhatsApp shut down, cutting off De Hora's communication with his family.

Facebook’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus, shut down around 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday . Access for most users wouldn't return until 5:40 p.m. EDT later that evening. For De Hora and others, that meant more than five long hours of silence during emergencies and emotional events.

De Hora said that for years his family has relied on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to text and video chat without international fees. His family resides in Recife, a city in northeast Brazil.

"I felt paralyzed for hours, I almost booked a plane to Brazil. If it was any other Monday, the outage wouldn't have mattered, but on this day my dad was hospitalized," De Hora told USA TODAY. "Five hours of silence was torture."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWYrQ_0cJp0HtR00
Gabriel De Hora woke up to a WhatsApp message informing him that his father had fainted and he was in the hospital. Minutes later, WhatsApp and Facebook shut down. Gabriel De Hora

Right before WhatsApp service was restored, De Hora's sister downloaded Telegram , another free messaging app. His sister notified De Hora that his mother called from the hospital and confirmed their father was in stable condition.

Other families missed out on monumental life events – Noriel Garcia missed the birth of his daughter. Garcia moved to Texas from Mexico with a work visa seven months ago, leaving behind his pregnant wife and family. Garcia's goal was to work and save money for his family until his wife's visa application was approved.

"We planned to at least be together on video chat. We only had WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger downloaded. We didn't plan to have another option," Garcia told USA TODAY.

The married couple planned to use WhatsApp's video chat setting so Garcia could witness his daughter's birth. Unfortunately, Garcia's wife went into labor at 1:10 p.m. EDT, hours into the Facebook outage.

Lorec Marie Garcia was born at 4:30 p.m. EDT at just 6 pounds. Her mother gave birth in a hospital room without any family present.

"It was heartbreaking, and I don't know how to forgive myself or make this up to my wife. We just didn't have a backup plan for an outage," Garcia said. "So I'll forever regret not seeing my daughter's birth."

In Kabul, Afghanistan, site of the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal as Taliban militants took control of the country,  Aafreen Nasrin said her sister was attacked by a group of men and hospitalized. Nasrin's family had kept her updated through WhatsApp video calls and messages.

But Kabul is eight hours ahead the U.S., so when WhatsApp stopped working Monday morning, Nasrin feared she was missing crucial information about her sister. By the time the application was restored, it was almost 3 a.m. in Kabul, Nasrin said.

"By the time WhatsApp started working, it was already Tuesday in my home country. I had missed more than a day of my sister's life. I had to wait almost a day to hear if she was dead or alive," Nasrin told USA TODAY.

As of Wednesday morning, Nasrin said her sister remained in critical condition after receiving a head injury during the attack. Out of a fear of another outage, Nasrin forced her family to download "backup messaging apps" such as Telegram and Signal .

"It showed me I can't place communicating with my family into the hands of just Facebook. It's proven to be unsafe to do so," Nasrin said.

'What if there's another outage?'

When Facebook and its apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger shut down, millions of users searched for alternatives. Signal, a free application that provides messaging and voice calls, said millions of new users signed up Monday.

But on Sept. 27, Signal experienced its own outage , which prompted Nasrin and Garcia to seek other options. Nasrin had her family members download other messaging applications such as Telegram , Skype and Viber .

De Hora said the Facebook outage showed how millions of users relied on just one application. He said it hit Brazilians hard; the majority have only Facebook and WhatsApp downloaded on their phones.

More than 3.5 billion people around the world use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp every month, the company reports.

"Latin American and abroad, countries are so reliant on WhatsApp and Facebook, it's somehow ingrained. When we want to talk to family abroad, in a free and easy way, we use WhatsApp. I had never considered an alternative," De Hora said.

Nasrin said the application is just as highly used in Afghanistan and the Middle East. In case of another Facebook outage, Nasrin recommends families create a "backup communication plan." She said that if Facebook is down, her family will contact each other through Telegram. In case Telegram isn't working or is slow, Nasrin said their third option is Signal.

"Now I think the world sees the power Facebook and WhatsApp hold and that we need to have other options handy," Nasrin said. "I can't go another five hours or a whole day without calling my family to make sure they're OK – not when my family is in Kabul."

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Five hours of silence was torture': Facebook and WhatsApp are lifelines for some families

