NBA

Jordan vs. LeBron: Numbers make convincing argument to call either the GOAT

By Jim Sergent, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVbWs_0cJp0F7z00

Picking 75 of the best players among the more than 4,000 who have played in the National Basketball Association is daunting enough.

But to determine a GOAT (greatest of all time) among a group that represents the very best of multiple eras in the league, we needed a committee to weigh in. And in the end, Michael Jordan and LeBron James rose to the top of our list, as they do with most lists today.

The Jordan and James eras, although they nearly overlapped, may be different enough to make comparisons subjective, but they have each accumulated a wealth of statistics and accomplishments that make the comparisons inevitable and intriguing.

Consider just what Jordan and James averaged. These numbers, below, would be career games for many NBA players – not just what you could expect from both of them each time they walked onto the court.

Jordan vs LeBron: Averages per game

Though Jordan has a relatively large point-per-game lead over James, James' two extra assists per game has ultimately led to more points per game for his teams.

James won't eclipse Jordan's scoring average. He has topped 2,000 points in a season just once in the past seven seasons. But in coming years, he will continue to distance himself from Jordan and possibly overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) as the league's career scoring leader.

Jordan vs LeBron: Career points

Even with advanced metrics, you can make a case for either, although James leads by sizable margin in "value over replacement" and "win shares."

Jordan vs. LeBron: Advanced metrics

Still, some will argue that the way the game was or is played in any era can't be fully reflected in any set of statistics. The piles of awards and honors that Jordan and James have accumulated tilt toward Jordan, but both are GOAT-worthy.

Jordan vs. LeBron: Honors and awards

The GOAT discussion often concludes with who has helped their teams to the most championships. With Jordan and James, the comparison is, again, difficult.

Sure, Jordan never lost an NBA championship series in his six trips with the Chicago Bulls. His teams also never played a Game 7.

James, though, brought three organizations to 10 series (eight consecutive) and won a championship for each team. It, of course, took a second tour with the Cavaliers to bring the NBA trophy to his home state.

Jordan vs. LeBron: NBA championships

