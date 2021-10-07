Lake Stevens Council, Pos. 6: Wadhams supports police, safety

Lake Stevens’ small-town politics has shifted into the big league; the nasty fear-mongering and negative campaigning that make so many people “hate politics.”. I support Jessica Wadhams for Lake Stevens City Council, Position 6 because she is simply the best person for the job. Jessica is a born leader and has been in leadership roles for most of her adult life. Several years ago, she left her career to begin a family. While raising her children, she started a local community group with a focus on equity. She also helps at a local food insecurity program, she donates blood on a regular basis, and she is supportive of unions. She is hard-working and honest and committed to government transparency, public safety, sustainable growth, and supporting small businesses.