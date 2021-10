To help tide us over until the official debut of the LeBron 19, the athlete is preparing a very special Air Force 1 that serves as a reminder to “Strive For Greatness.”. The colorway does so in a way rather subtle. Most of the exterior is dressed minimal, lacking both loud color and overt reference to the theme. A light tan dresses the forefoot, eye stay, and tongue, matching one-half of the checkered print used immediately behind. Then, black dyes the Swoosh and heel tab, the latter of which sports LeBron-specific insignia in bright blue. This cool tone brightens the tongue label as well though not the additional logo that’s embossed onto the vamp. Finally, the insole finishes the package with inspiring “Strive For Greatness” text.

