CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

9 photos you should always have on your phone

By Kim Komando
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRpqc_0cJozhZi00

Your phone’s photo library is good for more than just selfies and pictures of food for Instagram.

Most of us have enough screenshots, memes, and other junk clogging things up that it's hard even to see the photos we need to access quickly. I put together an easy guide to clear out the mess. Tap or click here for the simple trick I use to clean up my photos.

I have a shortcut below to keep track of your most important pics, but there’s another easy way to find, for example, that beautiful shot you took at the beach in Hawaii three years ago. Tap or click for the photo search tip everyone needs to know.

Your life will be better organized with these images at your fingertips:.

Your COVID-19 vaccination card

It’s useful to have this at the ready in case you ever need to show it to a health care provider, a restaurant, or for travel purposes. It's also safer than keeping it in your wallet, where it can get crumbled or ruined.

Don’t want your card getting lost in a sea of pictures? Follow the steps below:

If you use an iPhone, Open Notes and tap the Camera icon > Scan Document. Your phone's camera will open. Snap a photo of your card. When you're happy with your pic, tap on the three dots in the corner and select Pin. That way, it’s always at the front of the pile.

Did you know you lock notes down with a password, too? I’d suggest doing this for anything you don’t want others to get their hands on. Tap or click to password protect a note. (Scroll down to number 6.)

It’s simple on an Android as well. Open the Google Drive app and tap Add, then Scan. Take your photo, then tap on the three dots to add it to Starred documents.

This well-reviewed Android app, Private Notepad, is another smart way to keep your private info safe and secure.

Your driver’s license and other IDs

For most people, a driver’s license or state ID is their main form of identification. It easily fits into a wallet or handbag and should always be with you. But there could be instances where you don’t have it with you, say when you’re hiking.

That's why it's a good idea to have these stored on your phone. Be sure to use the steps above to lock it down with a password.

Your state may offer an app for your driver’s license or state ID. Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming are among the states that provide digital license options or pilot programs. Check official state government websites for more on how to apply.

Your car’s license plate, VIN number, and auto insurance card

Imagine this: You’re running errands, and when you go back to where you know you parked, your car is gone. In the panic, you’re not going to remember details like your license plate number. Instead of rifling through documents once you get home, walk outside now, and snap a few pictures.

This is smart info to have on hand before you need it. Don’t forget about your auto insurance card. If you get into a fender bender, you can grab the physical card from your glove compartment, but that might not always be possible.

Your medical and dental insurance cards

True story: A couple of times a year, my son would call and ask me to send him a copy of his insurance card to avoid the university’s mandatory health insurance charges. I get it, it's a pain to keep them around, and you might not always have the physical copy on you.

The requests from my son stopped once I told him to save the picture to his camera roll and "favorite" it. Now he can go to his photo gallery. That's faster than waiting for me.

Your phone is always on you, but your wallet might not be. I love not having to dig through flimsy paper cards to grab my insurance info when I’m filling out forms.

►Get health smart: Free online tools that reveal if you’re overpaying on medical care or hospital bills

Your rental car before and after

If you’re traveling in a city where a car is a must, you rent. Your very first step once you get to the car, even before you turn it on, is snapping photos.

Remember, the rental agency will inspect the vehicle top to bottom once you turn it back in. If they see stains, scratches, or dents, it might be on you to pay for repair. You always want a record of the condition the car was in before you drove a mile. Snap a picture of the odometer, too.

Take photos once you're in the parking lot, dropping it back off. Lucky for you, digital photos contain metadata with the date and time you snapped the pictures. All the proof you need is right there should anything happen.

►Hitting the road anytime soon?Here are five smart travel tips to keep you safe. Say it with me: Don’t connect to public Wi-Fi.

Your Airbnb or other rental property

Just like with a rental car, you’re likely responsible for damage to an Airbnb, VRBO, or other rental property. After I get my bags inside, I take a photo in each room of my rental. You can zoom in on damage, like a big mark on the wall, for extra backup.

Be sure to take a selfie standing in front of the rental. When you take a photo using your smartphone, it is geotagged. That means it’s easy to get directions back using your phone’s Map app or by showing the address to your Uber or Lyft driver.

No more pulling up the rental property listing in your email or an app every time you go out.

Bonus Tip: Tech Refresh is my fun, fast podcast about all things tech

Check out my podcast “Tech Refresh” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.

Each week, I sit down with my tech-smart and savvy friends Allie and Ben to talk about the latest tech news, wacky stories trending online, and much more. We try to stump each other with fake news headlines, and Ben always has a stellar product review. It's like sitting around the kitchen with your pals.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for "Tech Refresh." You'll love it!

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

Comments / 39

Carol Bark
5d ago

Great idea but what if you loose your phone and someone figures out your password then you have all kinds of problems.

Reply(10)
31
Mach1Airspace
5d ago

Great, so someone hacks your password and now you’re in a world of hurt - no thanks

Reply(2)
17
Shad Berry
5d ago

Wonderful post. I never really thought about it in this manner. I’ll make sure to get those pics this weekend 👍🏾

Reply
7
Related
The Markup

How Can You Safely Store Your Vaccine Status on Your Phone?

If you’re vaccinated against COVID-19 and back out in the world, chances are you’re encountering requests for your vaccination card. An increasing number of places require visitors to prove their vaccination status before being allowed in. New York City and San Francisco mandate proof of vaccination for public indoor dining, exercising, and entertainment, while New Orleans requires vaccination or a negative test. Other cities, such as Los Angeles, are considering similar measures. At least one international airline and many cruises require a vaccine. Staff and students for some school districts must be vaccinated. And many sports venues are joining the push.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
WOMI Owensboro

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
KENTUCKY STATE
thedoctorstv.com

Meet the Florida Woman behind This Viral COVID Photo

Florida has been ravaged by COVID-19 and The Doctors welcome a woman who hails from the sunshine state who went viral on social media after she was seen lying on the ground in a makeshift clinic as she fought against the virus. In the photo, Toma is face down on...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Online Privacy#Id Card#Smartphone#Google Drive
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Says

Customers line up at Aldi to stock up on the store's private label products that cost far less than brand names sold at other stores. The discount grocery store has become one of the most popular supermarkets in the U.S. in recent years. The 2021 Dunnhumby Consumer Pulse Survey found that behind Walmart, customers think Aldi and Kroger are the supermarkets with the best value. But that doesn't mean every single product sold at Aldi is worth buying. In fact, the company just recalled one of its popular items after deeming it "unsafe for consumption." Read on to find out what you need to get rid of.
FOOD SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Best Life

If You Have This Popular Seasoning at Home, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

Mexican food is the most popular type of ethnic food in the U.S.—tied with Chinese food—according to a 2020 review of Google Trends data. And in a recent Harris Poll asking participants what food they'd choose if they could only eat one food for the rest of their lives found that one in 10 Americans would choose tacos above all other options. Unfortunately, if you were planning on making some tacos for dinner tonight, beware that one company's popular taco seasoning has just been recalled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced. Read on to find out which products are affected and what to do if you purchased one.
FOOD SAFETY
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
maggrand.com

Someone threatened Wyoming coroner during Gabby Petito presser

The Wyoming coroner who revealed that Gabby Petito was strangled to death was reportedly harassed with threats and homophobic slurs when a hacker gained access to a reporter’s account during the press conference. “Someone hacked my name on the coroner’s chat and asked horrible things I’m told. That wasn’t me,”...
WYOMING STATE
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple welcomes newborn with Mandalorian-themed photoshoot

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple welcomed their baby boy into the world with an awesome Star Wars-themed photoshoot. Orlando residents Shawn and Ashley Vanderlaan welcomed Rhett into the world this past July. While building a nursery for the newborn, the couple said that a great idea for a photoshoot...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

267K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy