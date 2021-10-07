CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Cover picture for the articleVerified Market Research recently released a report title [Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Critical Infrastructure Protection market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.

SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
Traction Transformer (Onboard) Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Traction Transformer (Onboard) Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Traction Transformer (Onboard) market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
Power Management IC (PMIC) Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Power Management IC (PMIC) market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
Automotive E-Commerce Market 2021 Growth, Trends, Segmentation, Application, Top Companies Analysis, Future Plans and Forecast by 2027

Automotive e-commerce market is expected to expand at ~6% CAGR during the forecast period. The Automotive E-Commerce Market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The global automotive e-commerce market is driven by an aging vehicle fleet and growth of the global e-commerce industry. These factors have helped shape the market automotive ecommerce trends and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the automotive e-commerce market could also face challenges such as identification of damaged parts and installation of the online purchased parts. The details covered in the Automotive E-Commerce Market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Automotive e-commerce market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested automotive e-commerce market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.
Free Space Optics (FSO) Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Free Space Optics (FSO) Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Free Space Optics (FSO) market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
Stoneridge issues profit and sales warning for Q3 as supply chain snags and higher costs weigh on its OEM customers

Stoneridge Inc. , a Novi, Michigan-based maker of electrical and electronic vehicle systems, lowered its third-quarter guidance on Wednesday, and said the continued supply chain-related challenges and higher costs had reduced production schedules for its original equipment manufacturers, or OEM, customers. The company noted an IHS Markit forecast from Sept. 16 for third-quarter worldwide automotive production suggested its weighted average end-markets declined by about 13% f relative to assumptions made on its second-quarter earnings call. "The overall transportation industry continues to be challenged by the global pandemic and its aftermath," CEO Jon DeGaynor said in a statement. "Recent production...
IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
SAP U.S. stock ticks up as cloud revenue pushes outlook higher

U.S. shares of SAP SE (SAP) rose in the extended session Tuesday after the enterprise software company said strong momentum in its cloud computing segment is allowing it to raise its outlook for the year. American depositary receipts of Germany-based SAP rose 2.2% after hours, following a 0.4% decline to close the regular session at $134.63. The company said that cloud services revenue rose 20% in the third quarter to 2.39 billion euros, raising total revenue to 6.84 billion euros. As a result, SAP now expects cloud revenue for the year of 9.4 billion to 9.6 billion euros, up from its previous forecast range of 9.3 billion to 9.5 billion. Cloud and software revenue for the year is now expected to be 23.8 billion to 24.2 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 23.6 billion to 24 billion euros.
ASCM, Prologis Launch Warehousing Certificate Program

The certificate program provides an extensive overview of warehousing, distribution, inventory management, product storage and packaging. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
