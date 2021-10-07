CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why 'Once Upon a Time' Ending Was Different From the Novel

Cover picture for the articleQuentin Tarantino has recently revealed the real reason why he chose to alter the film ending of Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood to differ from the novel. The particular scene in question pertains to the emotional phone call Leonardo Dicaprio’s character Rick Dalton has with Julia Butters’s Trudi Fraser. However, the film ultimately cut to Dalton’s focus on the Charles Manson murders instead. Tarantino explained his reasoning for the change in an interview with Empire, “There’s a reason it’s not in the movie. If you play that scene, that’s the end. You almost have to start the movie all over again.”

