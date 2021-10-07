CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Kingdom Hearts' Trilogy Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that the Kingdom Hearts trilogy will be available on the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. The news was confirmed shortly after it was revealed that Sora will be the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter. Players can expect Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III and its ReMind DLC to make its way on the Switch, however a release date was not announced.

IN THIS ARTICLE
