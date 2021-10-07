Women Take Centre Stage At This Year's London Film Festival

Within a director’s bag of tricks, few are as bold and assured as the long take. A single, unedited slice of cinematic expression—controlled and choreographed and as much a declaration of the director’s mastery over the form as anything else—they become short stories in themselves. And that’s exactly what actor and ManaSota Films founder Mark Troy had in mind when he first issued the Single-Take Challenge in 2016, calling upon local filmmakers to submit their best single-take short films for an annual festival. Five years on, the Single-Take Challenge Film Festival has gone global, with submissions from around the world screening next weekend, both virtually and in-person at Lakewood Ranch Cinemas.

