Women Take Centre Stage At This Year's London Film Festival
The last few years have been incredibly difficult for the UK arts and entertainment industries. Film, TV, radio and photography have lost an estimated £2.6bn, and though cinemas and venues are reopening; many of us are still fearful of live events. That said, after almost two years of intermittent lockdowns, cinema is slowly starting to get back on it's feet again. Daniel Craig's final Bond film, No Time to Die just smashed box office records, and this autumn, there's a whole slew of new releases to get excited about.graziadaily.co.uk
Comments / 0