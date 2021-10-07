CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant ground sloths may have been meat-eating scavengers

By Carolyn Gramling
Science News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern sloths may be dedicated vegetarians, but at least one of their massive Ice Age cousins chowed down on meat when it had the chance. Darwin’s ground sloth — which could grow to over 3 meters long and weigh as much as about 2,000 kilograms — may have been an opportunistic scavenger, chemical analyses of fossil sloth hair suggest.

#Sloths#Ground Sloth#Scavengers#Ice Age#Scientific Reports
Science
