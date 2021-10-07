How Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein Case Could Be Affected by Key New Document
Prince Andrew will be shown a document that his team says will sink Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against him.www.newsweek.com
Prince Andrew will be shown a document that his team says will sink Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against him.www.newsweek.com
She was of age to have sex in NY. I find it interesting that o one else has made claims against as im not Andrew. Predators don't stop at one.
Andrew did wrong and he knows it. Face the music and stop lying. Be an adult.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11