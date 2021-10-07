CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein Case Could Be Affected by Key New Document

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Andrew will be shown a document that his team says will sink Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against him.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

Delilah Wise
5d ago

She was of age to have sex in NY. I find it interesting that o one else has made claims against as im not Andrew. Predators don't stop at one.

Reply
2
El
6d ago

Andrew did wrong and he knows it. Face the music and stop lying. Be an adult.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arcamax.com

Billionaire investor Leon Black raped woman at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion in 2002, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — A second woman has accused billionaire investor Leon Black of raping her in 2002 at the Upper East Side mansion of Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers reveal. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, claims the assault occurred after Epstein arranged for her to give Black a $300 massage. She says she agreed to the massage because she was a single mom who desperately needed the money.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

Why Prince Andrew Is Selling The Only Actual Property That He Owns

Prince Andrew has spent the better part of this past year out of the spotlight after his connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Between that and the fact that the alleged sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has slapped him with a lawsuit, the Duke of York has reason to keep behind closed doors. Seeing how the royal has been served court papers over Giuffre's sexual assault claims, per CNN, both he and his lawyers will have some explaining to do.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Andrew Wanted To Be King, Plotted To Push Prince Charles Out?

British royal family news shows that right now Prince Andrew is up to his ears in controversy and scandal after being named in a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. According to one royal watcher, egregious behavior is in “Randy Andy’s” playbook. Nigel Cawthorne told Sky News, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don’t want that because he can’t appear in public very easily.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Can Review Secret Agreement Between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has been given permission to examine the terms of a confidential 2009 agreement between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew’s lawyers hope the terms of the secret agreement could protect him from any action by Giuffre, 38, who has a initiated a civil suit against Andrew, accusing him of raping her when she was 17. Andrew denies her claims. Epstein died in a 2019 jail cell suicide. Obtaining the documents could prove to be a pivotal moment for Andrew. His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has previously said that that he believed the agreement “absolves our client from any and all liability.” Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies contested that assertion, however, saying the deal with Epstein was “irrelevant” to the present case.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Solved One Big Financial Woe

More than a year after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were sued for missing a payment on their chalet in Verbier, an exclusive Swiss ski town, the former couple is close to selling the home. According to The Times, the royals have reached a legal agreement with the house’s previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, and will pay back their debt as soon as the sale, at the asking price of £17.3 million, is complete.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince Andrew has no way back to public life with royals: reports

Prince Andrew might as well stay in his hidey hole. Insiders claim the beleaguered royal — beset by sexual abuse allegations and a bombshell lawsuit which have embarrassed the royal family — will never be allowed to return to his public life. HIs embarrassed siblings, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and...
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Queen Elizabeth Is Pouring Millions Into Prince Andrew’s Legal Fight

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly doing everything she can to financially support Prince Andrew behind the scenes in his legal fight against Virginia Giuffre, who has hit him with a sexual assault suit. The 61-year-old Duke of York has been served in the suit. The Queen has reportedly helped Andrew beef...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boies
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Inman.com

Palm Beach lot that held Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion sells for $26M

Nearly a year after developer Todd Michael Glaser committed to buying the Palm Beach estate belonging to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the lot sold to a new buyer for $25.845 million. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Matrix Partners partner David Skok bought the lot for more than $7...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

US judge tells Prince Andrew’s lawyers they’re making Epstein-linked abuse case ‘more complicated’ than it needs to be

An American judge has told Prince Andrew’s lawyers they’re making his legal service in a sexual abuse lawsuit far more “complicated” than necessary.US District Judge Lewis Kaplan made the comment at a Monday hearing by telephone, during which the Duke of York’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, disputed that the royal had been validly served a court summons.A lawyer for the plaintiff, Virginia Giuffre, argued that the service was in fact valid, and Judge Kaplan offered to order “alternative service” through other channels within a week. The two sides then argued over whether that was necessary, and the judge appeared to...
POLITICS
BBC

Epstein: Met to take no action after Prince Andrew review

The Metropolitan Police will not take any further action against the Duke of York following a review prompted by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Prince Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre's...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Withers
realtor.com

A Venture Capitalist Is the Buyer of Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach Property

Venture capitalist David Skok is the buyer of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach estate, which sold this week for $25.845 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. Mr. Skok, a partner at Matrix Partners, purchased the waterfront property through a trust, property...
PALM BEACH, FL
celebratingthesoaps.com

Prince William Regards Prince Andrew As An Ungrateful Man

It’s probably one of the most uncertain times for the future of the British Monarchy. It hasn’t been more than a few months since the Sussexes sat down for their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey – where they launched a series of important allegations against the royal family – and already the royal family is involved in another massive scandal.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew’s Police Review Is Concluding With No Action

In August, London’s Metropolitan Police announced an evidentiary review over allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew after his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, filed a civil suit in the U.S. courts. On Sunday, the department explained that it was taking no action against Andrew and closing the inquiry. “As a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmleader.com

Royal Siblings AND Prince William Are Embarrassed By Prince Andrew – ‘No Way’ He Is Ever Coming Back To Public Life

Prince Andrew is on the outs with the Royal Family — and that’s not changing any time soon. As we’ve been reporting, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child is facing a US lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre for underaged sexual abuse (in connection to his association with Jeffrey Epstein). The new legal action led to London’s Metropolitan Police reviewing their own case against the prince.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's rare £70k engagement ring from Prince Andrew - photos

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got married on 23 July 1986, after announcing their engagement in March of the same year. The Queen's son Andrew proposed to Sarah with the most magical engagement ring. From its spectacular ruby stone to where it is now, here's everything you need to know…
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Secret Exposed: How Reigning Monarch Overcomes Royal Family Issues Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II has one secret in overcoming royal family scandals and dramas. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit to Prince Andrew's case, Queen Elizabeth II surely dealt more dramas compared to the last few decades she went through. She even lost her husband, Prince Philip, who served as the biggest and most important pillar she had after the duke died this year.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
598K+
Followers
64K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy