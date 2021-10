The governor's race is drawing all the attention of New Jersey's political community. But the race in Virginia is drawing all the national money. The Republican Governors Association and, its Democratic counterpart, are investing heavily in the tossup race in Virginia, while both fundraising vehicles have so far given comparatively modest amounts in New Jersey, according to recent fundraising figures. Both states are the only two holding contests for governor this November.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO